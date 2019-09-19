Head-on crash on Highway 227 in SLO injures 3 people, slows traffic

A head-on collision on Highway 227 near Price Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo injured three people on Thursday afternoon. David Middlecamp

Update, 4:15 p.m.: Both lanes of traffic are open.

Original story: A head-on collision on Highway 227 in San Luis Obispo injured three people on Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash just north of Price Canyon Road. Two people had moderate injuries, one had minor injuries, a Cal Fire SLO Tweet says.

Traffic was delayed as emergency responders worked to extricate drivers from both vehicles, according to a Cal Fire SLO tweet.

The vehicles were a Toyota Highlander and a four-door Lexus sedan.

None of the people involved have been identified.

The road is closed down to one lane, causing cars to be backed up to Biddle Ranch Road.