Cal Fire responds to ‘mass casualty incident’ bus crash on Hwy. 46 near Shandon

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

One person is dead in a fatal late night bus crash near Shandon on Wednesday.

Cal Fire responded to what it called a “mass casualty incident” involving a passenger bus off the roadway around 11:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the agency late Wednesday.

The bus appears to have driven off Highway 46 near McMillan Canyon Road, according to CHP’s traffic incident report page.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cal Fire said one person was killed in the crash, and seven people injured. Two of the patients had major injuries, the others moderate, according to Cal Fire.