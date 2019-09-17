Mindbody is opening its first Asian office after buying an Indian software company

Tour Mindbody’s San Luis Obispo headquarters Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Mindbody, leads a tour of the San Luis Obispo-based software company's headquarters on Tank Farm Road in April 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Mindbody, leads a tour of the San Luis Obispo-based software company's headquarters on Tank Farm Road in April 2015.

Mindbody seems to be gearing up for more major growth in coming years.

In August, the San Luis Obispo-based tech company quietly acquired Simplicity First, a software consulting firm based out of Pune in Maharashtra, India, for an undisclosed sum.

Simplicity First, which had been a Mindbody partner for several years prior to the acquisition, specializes in software development, quality assurance and project management, according to an Aug. 21 news release.

That acquisition is helping to pave the way for a bigger push from Mindbody into that region.

According to the release, Mindbody plans to open a new office in Pune later in 2019 “that will reflect the company’s culture and core values.”

The office will focus on product development, Mindbody spokeswoman Tracy Richmond told The Tribune in an email Tuesday.

Mindbody already has 13 offices on three continents. The majority are in the United States, but the tech company does operate two United Kingdom offices and one in Sydney, Australia.

According to the news release, the Simplicity First acquisition adds about 50 personnel to Mindbody’s global workforce.

It also opens the door for new recruitment.

“As part of the acquisition, we are looking to hire the best engineering talent in India,” Mindbody chief technology officer Sunil Rajasekar said in the release. “India has amazing tech talent and we are excited to expand our (research and development) footprint there. Mindbody is a global company and having R&D resources in the region will help us serve our customers better.”

The company said it also hopes to spread its “collaborative, high performance workplace culture” to India, as well as its commitment to advancing women’s equality.

“India has a significant pool of high-quality and diverse software engineers and Mindbody will be placing a high priority on attracting candidates from underrepresented groups, including female software engineers, to its India workforce,” vice president of product operations Regina Wallace-Jones said in the release.

Mindbody opened in San Luis Obispo in 2000. After going public in 2015, the company was acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity for $1.9 billion in February.