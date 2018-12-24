Mindbody to be acquired by San Francisco-based private equity firm for $1.9 billion

San Luis Obispo-based Mindbody has entered into an agreement to be acquired by San Francisco-based Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm for $1.9 billion, the company announced Monday.

The investment firm, which is “focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses,” will acquire all outstanding shares of Mindbody stock at price of $36.50 per share, according to the company’s announcement. That’s a 68 percent premium to Friday’s closing price of $21.72.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and includes a 30-day “go shop” period, where Mindbody can “actively initiate, solicit,” and encourage other acquisition proposals.

“We are thrilled to provide immediate liquidity to our shareholders at a significant premium to market prices and to leverage Vista’s resources and deep expertise to accelerate our growth while achieving that purpose more effectively than ever before,” said Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer in the company’s release.

Brian Sheth, Vista’s president and co-founder, said in the statement that Mindbody’s “position as the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness industries makes it an ideal addition to the Vista family of companies.”

“We look forward to partnering with Rick and the entire Mindbody team to deliver innovation to customers that will help grow their businesses and to consumers who depend on Mindbody to strengthen their health and well-being,” Sheth said.

The health and wellness software company’s stock has fallen 49 percent over the last three months through Friday, according to MarketWatch.

Mindbody has made several high-profile acquisitions of its own this year, though in October, a Mindbody-owned performance tracking company was found to have leaked millions of user records. The company employs about 1,500 people around the world.

Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie contributed to this story.