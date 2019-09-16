Atascadero man dies after fall from downtown SLO parking structure

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

An Atascadero man died after he fell from a parking structure in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday night.

The fall happened at about 10 p.m. at the Marsh Street parking garage, according to San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Jeff Smith.

Officers had received several calls of an intoxicated man inside the parking garage and were looking for him when they received another call about a man falling from the structure, Smith said. Officers found the man on the sidewalk and he was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

“We believe he was the same man,” Smith said. “We didn’t find anybody else, so we assume it was the same individual.”

The man, who was in his early 20s, has been identified but police are not releasing his name, Smith said.

Smith said an autopsy has not yet been conducted, and police don’t know what the man had in his system when he fell. Detectives are still investigating and haven’t determined whether the fall was accidental or not.

While there were witnesses to the fall, the man was not with people he knew when he was found, Smith said.

“Right now, we’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation. We’re trying to find out where he was that night, who he was with and any other details prior to the incident,” Smith said.

Smith asked anyone with information to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s general line at 805-781-7312 and reference the case.