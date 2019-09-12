Want to tour SLO wine country? You can get free Uber rides with a hotel stay

How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier Wine tasting can be overwhelming if you don't know what to look for. Jenna Congdon — a certified sommelier and wine director at The Station and Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo — takes us through the 5 S's of wine tasting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wine tasting can be overwhelming if you don't know what to look for. Jenna Congdon — a certified sommelier and wine director at The Station and Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo — takes us through the 5 S's of wine tasting.

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce is looking to draw visitors to the area’s autumn wine events with a special offer for overnight travelers.

Visitors who stay two consecutive nights at a lodging property within San Luis Obispo city limits between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 are eligible to receive $100 in Uber credits.

The promotion is designed to encourage exploration of the SLO Coast wine trails with a host of events taking place this fall — including the Harvest Wine Weekend (Oct. 18-20 in Paso Robles), Harvest on the Coast (Nov. 1-3 in Avila Beach) and Hard Core Cider Tour (El Chorro Regional Park on Oct. 26).

Other upcoming events include the City to the Sea Half Marathon (Oct. 13), Pismo Beach Clam Festival (Oct. 18-20) and Cayucos Car Show (Nov. 2).

To qualify for and redeem the deal, send an email to info@sanluisobispovacations.com to receive an emailed promotion confirmation letter.

Then those participating can bring three items to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center 895 Monterey St. in SLO: the promotion confirmation letter (printed or digital); lodging confirmation showing proof of booking and travel dates between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30; and a hotel room key.

Wine Enthusiast magazine named the San Luis Obispo area, which has about 30 wineries, one of its top 10 wine destinations for 2018. Courtesy of SLO Wine Country Association

The offer is limited to the first 500 reservations to claim with blackout dates of Oct. 25-27, Nov. 14-17 and Nov. 27-28.

For more information about the deal, go to sanluisobispovacations.com/sip-stay-save/.

For more information about events, attractions and visitor services, go to sanluisobispovacations.com.

