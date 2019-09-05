Hazmat team responding to sulfuric acid leak in Paso

Cal Poly investigates suspicious liquid near engineering buildings Hazmat crews were called out Monday to investigate a yellowish liquid bubbling up from a parking lot at Cal Poly. Several engineering buildings were evacuated before the liquid was determined to be water from a boiler leak. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hazmat crews were called out Monday to investigate a yellowish liquid bubbling up from a parking lot at Cal Poly. Several engineering buildings were evacuated before the liquid was determined to be water from a boiler leak.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Hazmat Team is responding to a sulfuric acid leak in Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire.

About 1,500 gallons of sulfuric acid have leaked in the 6900 block of Estrella Road near Airport Road, according to Cal Fire and the PulsePoint app.

The leak is isolated, and there is no threat to the public, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco. No evacuations have been ordered, and no injuries have been reported.

The leak was first reported at about 9:30 a.m., Orozco said.

Additional information was not immediately available.