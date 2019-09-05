Hazmat team responding to sulfuric acid leak in Paso

Cal Poly investigates suspicious liquid near engineering buildings
Hazmat crews were called out Monday to investigate a yellowish liquid bubbling up from a parking lot at Cal Poly. Several engineering buildings were evacuated before the liquid was determined to be water from a boiler leak.
