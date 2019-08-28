Deputies eradicate, seize marijuana during search of grow site in Santa Maria Valley

Hemp or pot: What’s the difference? Now that SC farmers can grow industrial hemp, how well do you know your cannabis? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Now that SC farmers can grow industrial hemp, how well do you know your cannabis?

A months-long investigation led to the seizure and eradication of thousand of marijuana plants and processed cannabis this month at a cultivation site near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team, with the assistance of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, served several search warrants at the grow site in the area of Morning Hill and Dominion Road east of Santa Maria, Lt. Erik Raney said.

Authorities also served warrants at various homes in Santa Maria, Nipomo and unincorporated Arroyo Grande, Raney said.

“The search warrants resulted in the seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars of illegal cannabis, and cannabis-related products being offered for sale,” Raney said. “Approximately 2,800 cannabis plants were eradicated from both indoor and outdoor cultivation sites, and hundreds of pounds of processed cannabis was seized.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An operational butane honey oil lab also was discovered during the search, and honey oil was seized, Raney said.

No arrests were made, Raney said, adding that criminal complaints will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at tbolton@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.