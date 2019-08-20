Motorcyclist injured after crashing into semi truck in Cayucos construction zone

Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety put together this video to help reduce the number of motorcycle fatal and injury collisions and to promote roadway safety.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Tuesday after colliding with a semi truck on Highway 1 just north of Cayucos.

Dwight Pereira Bristot, 28, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle about 11:40 a.m. on Highway 1 just south of Villa Creek when he entered into a road construction zone, according to a CHP news release.

Traffic ahead was slowing, and Octavio Duarte Carrillo, 24, of Fresno began braking the 2016 International tractor-trailer truck he was driving. Anthony R. Frazier, 30, also of Fresno, was a passenger in the truck.

As Carrillo slowed his semi to about 10 mph, Bristot’s motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck, the CHP said.

Bristot was ejected from the motorcycle, hit the back of the semi and came to rest in the northbound traffic lane, according to the agency.

He sustained a closed head injury, fractured left femur and left wrist fractures and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment, the CHP said.

E16 at the scene of a motorcyclist down on Hwy 1 north of Cayucos. 1 patient transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/rw094g30pb — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 20, 2019