Scammer left ‘large pile of manure’ on elderly woman’s lawn, Santa Barbara sheriff says

A fertilizer scam has been reported in northern Santa Barbara County, with repeated incidents of door-to-door solicitors claiming lawn “fertilization and aeration” service, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“Perpetrators will often bid a service for a set price, then convince the homeowner that additional services were performed and request additional payment,” Lt. Erik Raney said in a statement on Thursday. “Scammers will refuse to leave until payment is made.”

In one incident, an elderly homeowner agreed to hire a crew to fertilize her lawn. She was left with a large pile of manure and the crew requested a payment far exceeding the original estimate, according to Raney.

“These types of solicitations can often be scams,” Raney said.

The Sheriff’s Department suggests people be cautious when approached for unsolicited work or services, to determine if the work may involve a scam, and to check references before agreeing to the work.

Other tips to avoid scams include requesting a written estimate and directly contacting a licensed contractor.

Under California law, any job estimated at more than $500 requires a contractor’s license, Raney said.