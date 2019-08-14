Man arrested after trying to kidnap toddler from shopping cart, Santa Barbara sheriff says

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A 56-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and child endangerment after allegedly attempting to kidnap a toddler from a Buellton grocery store earlier this month, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 7, William “Bill” Henderson allegedly removed the 2-year-old child from a shopping cart at the Albertsons supermarket on Highway 246, and started walking toward the exit, said Lt. Erik Raney.

“The parent of the 2-year-old child stopped the suspect, and the suspect released the child before leaving the store,” Raney said. “The 2-year-old child and parent were clearly distraught over the incident.”

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Henderson, whom they described as the owner of a local transportation business.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor child endangerment, Raney said.

Henderson remained in custody Wednesday afternoon, with bail set at $100,000.

“Deputies are looking for additional witnesses to the incident on Aug. 7, and they are concerned there might be other incidents involving Henderson that have not been reported to law enforcement,” Raney said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Aug. 7, or has information related to the investigation is asked to call the Buellton Sheriff’s Station at 805-686-8150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171 or go to the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.