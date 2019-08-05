Hearst Castle Curator answers your question: “Are there secret passages in the Castle?” Behind the scenes the Hearst Castle staff keep a watchful eye on dust and humidity. Guides are often asked if there are secret passages in the Castle, an expert answers the question. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Behind the scenes the Hearst Castle staff keep a watchful eye on dust and humidity. Guides are often asked if there are secret passages in the Castle, an expert answers the question.

Hearst Castle played host to an enchanted event over the weekend: the wedding of William Randolph Hearst’s great-granddaughter.

Amanda Hearst married Norwegian film director Joachim Rønning in a star-studded event at the San Simeon estate on Friday, according to Town & Country.

The pair were married in a “private family ceremony at one of the guest cottages” at Hearst Castle and celebrated on a “fantastical Moroccan-themed terrace” that overlooks the outdoor Neptune Pool, according to the magazine.

Rønning posted a photo of himself smooching his bride on a terrace overlooking San Simeon Bay on Instagram with the caption, “Our cathedral,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Hearst founded Maison de Mode, an “ethical luxury apparel site,” according to W Magazine.

Rønning is the director of “Kon-Tiki” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” as well as the upcoming “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” according to his IMDB page.

The bride reportedly wore five different gowns during the wedding, which was attended by celebrities including hotel heiress Nicky Hilton and actress Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, according to W Magazine. Amanda Heart’s cousin, Lydia Hearst, and aunt, Patty Hearst, also attended the nuptials.

In 2016, Lydia Hearst held her bachelorette party at Hearst Castle — though she married television producer Chris Hardwick in Pasadena.

Publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst began building the estate with renowned architect Julia Morgan, after Hearst’s mother died in 1919, according to Hearst Castle’s website.

Also known as La Cuesta Encantada, Spanish for “the enchanted hill,” Hearst Castle includes three guest cottages, a grand house, two pools and acres of gardens.

The estate was given to the state of California in the 1950s and is under the management of California State Parks.