Gas leak leads to evacuations, shelter-in-place orders in downtown San Luis Obispo

A commercial gas leak has been reported in the area of Monterey and Osos streets in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Evacuations and shelter-in-place orders have been identified, according to a tweet by San Luis Obispo Fire Department around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire department says crews have secured gas to main buildings nearby.

People are urged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information is available.