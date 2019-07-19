Local

SLO Brew is closed after losing its liquor license for 20 days. Here’s why

SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo is temporarily closed after having its liquor license suspended for 20 days due to allegations of underage drinking.

The Higuera Street bar and music venue — a longtime staple of the downtown scene — is not allowed to serve alcohol starting on Thursday and continuing through Aug. 6, according to a sign posted on its door.

ABC informed SLO Brew’s owners in October 2018 that an investigation determined the bar allowed an 18-year-old to enter the premises, remain and consume alcohol in December 2017, according to John Carr, public information officer for the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

The owners initially intended to appeal the findings at a hearing, but settled the matter in June and agreed to accept the suspension, he said.

The suspension applies only to SLO Brew’s downtown location and doesn’t include The Rock, its Aerovista Lane brewery, restaurant and concert space, Carr said.

Food service is permitted, but the bar is temporarily closed, according to its website.

SLO Brew first opened on Garden Street as SLO Brewing Co. in 1988, according to previous Tribune stories. The bar moved to its Higuera Street location in 2016 to make room for the Garden Street Terraces hotel project.

The Tribune has reached out to SLO Brew for a comment on the suspension.

