Here’s how many people have died at the Oceano Dunes in 2019

Off-roading fans say they’ll fight to keep the Oceano Dunes open
People in favor of keeping the Oceano Dunes open to off-roading brought their trucks and RVs festooned with signs and flags into the parking lot of Embassy Suites for the July 11, 2019, Coastal Commission meeting in San Luis Obispo.
As of July, six people have died at the Oceano Dunes in 2019.
This is the highest number of deaths at the state vehicular recreation area on record, going back to at least 2008, according to data provided by California State Parks. Data from 2008 was the furthest back California State Parks could provide to The Tribune in a Public Records Act request.
Here’s how the number of fatal vehicle crashes compares over the years:
California State Parks records show more people were killed in Oceano Dunes off roading accidents so far in 2019 than any previous year since 2008, making safety concerns a top priority in San Luis Obispo County.
