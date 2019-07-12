Los Osos CSD hires new general manager. He’ll make $150,000 annually

Fly over the green hills and flowing water near Los Osos After the recent winter storms, the creeks and streams around Turri Road near Los Osos are flowing with water heading toward the Morro Bay Estuary, and the surrounding hills are alive with the color green. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After the recent winter storms, the creeks and streams around Turri Road near Los Osos are flowing with water heading toward the Morro Bay Estuary, and the surrounding hills are alive with the color green.

The Los Osos Community Services District has appointed longtime community member Ron Munds as its new general manager. He will officially assume the position Aug. 12.





Thousand Oaks-based firm Grace Environmental Services was previously hired to manage the district. It appointed Renee Osborne to be its in-office staff person. She has been in the position since October 2016, and her last day will be Aug. 11.

Munds’ annual salary has been set at $150,000 with benefits.

Munds is currently a Utility Division Manager with the County of San Luis Obispo and has over 30 years of experience working in the public sector at both the state and local level. He specializes in water management, which Community Services District President Marshall E. Ochylski said is the one of the main reasons he was hired.

“The reason we brought him on is so he can address our single source of water, groundwater,” Ochylski said. “Also, he has lived in the community for a long time.”

Ochylski said the board was not actively searching for a new general manager, but decided to act on the opportunity to hire Munds because of his expertise.

Osborne said she believes she fulfilled all her goals for the position.

The district’s finances came into question while under the supervision of a previous general manager, Kathy Kivley, who had faced scrutiny in an independent audit that found discrepancies in the accounting for fiscal year 2013-14.

Los Osos has also been transitioning to a new $183 million sewer and wastewater treatment facility to address groundwater pollution issues that went online and homeowners began hooking up to in 2016.

“My goals were to fix the district’s financial reporting and record keeping and improve all drainage facilities,” Osborne said. “My goal now is to make sure there is a smooth transition between Ron and I.”