Arizona man dies after being thrown from motorcycle at Oceano Dunes, State Parks says

An Arizona man died from his injuries after he was ejected from a motorcycle in a large sand dune bowl at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area Thursday evening, according to a news release from State Parks.

It’s the fifth OHV-related fatality at the Oceano Dunes since April.

The man was identified as Mario Olivas, 48, of Glendale, Arizona. He was at the park with friends and family when he suffered fatal injuries, the news release says.

State Park Rangers and lifeguards responded to a report of a solo off-highway vehicle accident around 6:50 p.m. near an area identified as Sand Highway 23/24, the release says.

They found Olivas unconscious and without a pulse. Staff performed CPR for approximately 20 minutes. San Luis Ambulance arrived on scene and pronounced Olivas dead at 7:25 p.m., State Parks said.

The sand dune bowl is approximately 40 to 50 feet. Olivas was reported to have been traveling at a high rate of speed “shooting the bowl” when he was ejected from the motorcycle and hit the ground, resulting in traumatic injuries.

He was wearing a helmet that was improperly secured. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a contributing factor.

The death is being investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatality occurred the same day that the California Coastal Commission, which has jurisdiction over the Oceano Dunes park, declined to implement more than a dozen recommended changes to management.

One recommendation made by Coastal Commission staff was to increase enforcement efforts in attempt to reduce speeds in the Dunes.