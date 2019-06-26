The Oceano Dunes OHV park isn’t a death trap — but it could be made safer

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v

Statistically speaking, 2019 has not been a good year for off-roading at the Oceano Dunes.

Over a seven-week period this spring, three people died in off-road vehicle accidents at the State Vehicular Recreation Area — up from zero fatalities last year.

On top of that, there was a shooting in early May that injured five people attending a big outdoor concert. The event took place without the necessary permit; rangers weren’t even aware of it until they got the 911 call about shots fired.

That the incidents came one after another made matters worse by reinforcing the reputation of the dunes as a crazy, lawless, dangerous place — and it provided opponents with yet another argument to shut down the OHV park.

While any accidental death or life-altering injury is a tragedy, let’s put things in perspective: The number of fatal accidents at the Oceano Dunes fluctuates. Over the past 25 years, it’s been as high as five — most recently in 2014 — but other years, it’s been one or none.

In general, though, the total number of accidents has been trending down. According to State Parks data from 2005-2015, there were more than 250 accidents in 2005, 2006 and 2007. From 2009 to 2015, there were fewer than 200 per year. (More recent data was not readily available.)

Besides, if we’re being fair, we’d include other public recreation lands in the conversation. Look at Yosemite National Park, where at least six people died from falls last year, including three who fell while taking selfies. Yet no one is screaming to ban visitors from clifftops and waterfalls at Yosemite.

New restrictions

The Oceano Dunes SVRA already is under increased scrutiny, especially from the state Coastal Commission, for other issues: air quality violations; health problems reported by downwind residents; threats to rare plants and animals, among others.

These are valid reasons to consider additional restrictions on off-roading at the Ocean Dunes.





Portraying the SVRA as some kind of death trap is not; it’s a paternalistic and discriminatory effort to save Oceano Dunes riders from themselves.

That doesn’t mean State Parks and the OHV industry shouldn’t do all in their power to make the sport as safe as possible.

If there are additional regulations that help, of course they should be adopted. That’s happened before — for example, in 2010 the state began requiring whips and flags on OHVs, to make them more visible on the dunes.

The evolution in safety should continue.

More enforcement

There’s also no doubt State Parks needs to step up its game when it comes to enforcement at the Ocean Dunes.

When an unpermitted concert with hundreds in attendance takes place under the very noses of State Parks, and rangers don’t have a clue until they get a 911 call, that’s clearly a lack of oversight.

That’s disturbing — though not a surprise given the current level of staffing. At any given time, there are at most only two or three rangers patrolling, unless it’s a big holiday weekend. There were just two rangers on duty the night of the shooting.

That’s not enough for such a busy recreational area with multiple activities taking place at any given time including off-roading, surfing, fishing, jet skiing, camping. And yes, alcohol is allowed, though it’s no longer legal to drink and drive at the same time. That was outlawed in 1998.

Yet adding staff is easier said than done.

While government jobs are generally in high demand, the state is having a tough time attracting applicants, according to Kevin Pearce, interim superintendent for State Parks’ Oceano Dunes district.





The park is allocated a 25-member patrol staff — 19 rangers, four sergeants, one captain and one commander — but has 10 vacancies, three of which will be filled when newly trained cadets come on board. That will still leave seven vacancies.

Why so many?

Pay is one factor, Pearce says.

State Park rangers, who are sworn law enforcement officers, often earn less than their counterparts in many county and city government law enforcement agencies.

One example: According to the website Transparent California, base pay for the highest paid rangers (not including supervisors) in the State Parks system was approximately $85,000 in 2018.

The top-paid San Luis Obispo County deputy sheriffs earned just over $100,000 in regular pay in 2018. Differences were even more striking when overtime pay was considered.

When a park has a hard time hiring public safety officers because its wages are no longer competitive with neighboring agencies, that’s a major concern — one we urge local state lawmakers to examine.

Better data

We also urge State Parks to do a better job of tracking data — such as violations and non-fatal accidents — and communicating that information.

For instance, how about releasing an annual report on the number and types of accidents and any major crimes?

And when there is a fatality or major injury accident, it would be help to know how they happened — not as a scare tactic, but to give park users a better idea of the risks involved in OHV riding and how to avoid them.

Ideally, there would never again be an accidental death or serious injury at the Oceano Dunes, or any other recreational facility, for that matter.

That’s not realistic.

Here’s what is: For however long the Oceano Dunes SVRA remains in operation — be it 10 years or 100 — there must be adequate staffing, enforcement and education, and the state of California must provide the resources to make that happen.