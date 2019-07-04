Bluebird skies greet thousands for the annual Cayucos Independence Day Parade

Check out sights and sounds as thousands attend the Cayucos Independence Day Parade Hundreds of children dove for candy and coins as thousands celebrated the Fourth of July on a sunny Thursday during the annual Cayucos, California, Independence Day Parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of children dove for candy and coins as thousands celebrated the Fourth of July on a sunny Thursday during the annual Cayucos, California, Independence Day Parade.

Hundreds of children dove for candy and coins as thousands celebrated the Fourth of July on a sunny Thursday during the annual Cayucos Independence Day Parade.

Floats held full music bands, costumed performers, and one man bravely got a shave on Mike’s Barber Shop’s float. Santa Claus along with Minnie Mouse also marched and hugged children along the route.

The summer North Coast tradition is hosted by the Cayucos Lions Club, and this year’s theme was “Let Freedom Ring!”



