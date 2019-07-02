Where to watch fireworks in SLO County this Fourth of July

Pismo Beach fireworks display beats the fog and wows the crowds Coastal fog briefly threatens to obscure the fireworks show in Pismo Beach, but it clears just in time. The beautiful pyrotechnics go off without a hitch, much to the delight of the thousands who came to watch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal fog briefly threatens to obscure the fireworks show in Pismo Beach, but it clears just in time. The beautiful pyrotechnics go off without a hitch, much to the delight of the thousands who came to watch.

Thursday is the Fourth of July, a day to celebrate America’s independence — and watch some pyrotechnics.

If you’re hoping to set off your own fireworks, be aware that selling, using, or possessing fireworks of any kind is prohibited in much of San Luis Obispo County.

Some places do allow “safe and sane” fireworks, including Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Morro Bay and parts of Oceano, San Miguel and Templeton. (Fireworks in Morro Bay are only allowed on private property.)

If you’d rather sit back and enjoy a show, we’ve got you covered.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Where to watch fireworks

Cambria

American Legion Post No. 432’s annual Independence Day event at Shamel Park will provide entertainment all day — including a pie eating contest and games — that will finish off with a fireworks show over the ocean at dusk. More info: cambriachamber.org.

Cayucos

A fireworks display from the pier will begin at 9 p.m., but Independence Day events will be happening all day. Events include a sand sculpture contest, a street fair and a town parade that starts at 10 a.m. More info: 805-995-1200 or www.cayucoschamber.com/july4th.

Pismo Beach

Fireworks on the Pismo Beach Pier will begin at about 9 p.m. VIP fireworks seating on the pier is available for purchase for $50 and includes a barbecue dinner. More info: 805-773-7034 or events@pismobeach.org.

SHARE COPY LINK Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira finds out how to stay safe while setting off fireworks from Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman. They set off an assortment of "Safe and Sane" fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

What other events are happening July 4th?

Paso Robles

Paso Pops starts at 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles. The event will offer food, carnival rides, games and live music. A fireworks show will begin at about 9:45 p.m. General admission tickets are $30; kids under 12 get in free with accompanied by adults with tickets. More info: 805-235-5409 or info@paderewskifest.com.

Templeton

The day starts off with a pancake breakfast at the Templeton Fire Department, 206 Fifth Street in Templeton, and the Independence Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. Food, games and music will follow at Templeton Park until 3 p.m. Breakfast costs $8, or $5 for kids under 10. More info: 805-434-1789 or info@templetonchamber.com.

Atascadero

The third annual Bluegrass Freedom Festival starts at 2 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park. The event is free and features games and “family fun amusements.” Barbecue will be available for purchase. More info: 805-466-4086 or email info@atascaderofourthofjuly.com.

Morro Bay

July 4th Family Fun Day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a skateboard race, and ends at 5 p.m. Activities include a bike parade at noon and carnival games and music at Tidelands Park. More info: 805-772-6278.

Avila Beach

There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St., and the Doggie Parade and Costume Contest will follow on the Avila Promenade at 11 a.m. Breakfast costs $7, or $3 for children ages 6 and under. The Doggie Parade has a $5 registration donation, and all dogs must be registered to walk in the parade. More info: 805-627-1997 or www.avilabeachcc.com.

Arroyo Grande

The Arroyo Grande Village will hold a Fourth of July celebration at the bandstand. A concert will begin at 1 p.m. and the South County Historical Society will serve hot dogs, lemonade and ice cream. More info: 805-473-2250 or info@arroyograndevillage.org.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday.