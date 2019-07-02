Want to park in downtown Paso Robles? Soon, you’ll have to pay

Scenes from the 2019 Paso Robles Wine Festival’s Grand Tasting The 37th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival grand tasting was held at Paso Robles' Downtown City Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. More than 70 local wineries participated in the event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 37th annual Paso Robles Wine Festival grand tasting was held at Paso Robles' Downtown City Park, Saturday, May 18, 2019. More than 70 local wineries participated in the event.

Visitors parking in downtown Paso Robles will soon have to pay up.

The city is kicking off paid parking on Aug. 14 for streets around Downtown City Park, according to a Paso Robles news release.

Employees will begin installing pay stations and signage this week, although parking will remain free until the start date. The paid parking area stretches from 10th Street to 14th Street and from Spring Street to Pine Street.

Spring Street will have paid parking only on the east side between 12th and 10th streets.

City of Paso Robles

Visitors will have to pay $1 per hour to park Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., although the first two hours will be free.

Drivers will be required to type their license plate numbers into the pay station or mobile app to start a parking session. Each license plate number will get two hours of free parking per day.

A merchant program will allow downtown customers to get their parking validated, and Park Cinemas moviegoers will also get a special parking deal, according to the news release.

Paso Robles officials have been working to address downtown parking shortage issues for nearly a year. To free up spaces, the city began a program in December 2018 allowing downtown employees to park in reserved off-street parking for $5 per month.

However, the program experienced a decline in usage from December to March, and many employees were still using on-street parking.

The implementation of paid parking is designed to encourage the use of reserved lots and to free up more spaces for customers, residents and visitors, according to the news release.

“The paid parking program has been customized for Paso Robles to offer a customer-friendly program that will improve the overall parking experience downtown,” the release reads.

For more information, visit prcity.com/361/Downtown-Parking or email parking@prcity.com.