Firefighters fight vegetation fire, outbuilding blaze in Paso Robles
Firefighters battled a structure fire in Paso Robles that extended into the grass on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Jardine Road.
A 500-square-foot outbuilding was “well involved” in fire when firefighters arrived, Cal Fire said, but those flames were quickly extinguished.
The structure fire spread into the grass, burning about an acre of land, Cal Fire said. Firefighters stopped forward progress of the vegetation fire by 12:40 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
Crews were working on extinguishing hot spots at the vegetation fire as of 12:52 p.m., the agency said.
Authorities have also requested a fire investigator at the scene.
