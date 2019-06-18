Firefighters fight vegetation fire, outbuilding blaze in Paso Robles

View scenes from Templeton fire that destroyed house, injured 1 One person was injured after a fire broke out in a Templeton home. Firefighters from Templeton, Atascadero and CalFire responded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was injured after a fire broke out in a Templeton home. Firefighters from Templeton, Atascadero and CalFire responded.

Firefighters battled a structure fire in Paso Robles that extended into the grass on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Jardine Road.

A 500-square-foot outbuilding was “well involved” in fire when firefighters arrived, Cal Fire said, but those flames were quickly extinguished.

The structure fire spread into the grass, burning about an acre of land, Cal Fire said. Firefighters stopped forward progress of the vegetation fire by 12:40 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Crews were working on extinguishing hot spots at the vegetation fire as of 12:52 p.m., the agency said.

Authorities have also requested a fire investigator at the scene.