Here’s who owns homes in SLO County by age
These are some of the issues behind California’s housing crisis
Most San Luis Obispo County homeowners are 45 or older, and very few houses are owned by residents under 35.
U.S. Census Bureau data shows many communities have big populations of younger residents — especially San Luis Obispo, which is skewed by large numbers of Cal Poly students — but much older homeowners.
Cambria, Morro Bay and Pismo Beach, in particular, are largely home to residents 65 and older.
Here’s a breakdown of San Luis Obispo County homeowners and communities by age.
