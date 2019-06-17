Here’s who owns homes in SLO County by age

These are some of the issues behind California’s housing crisis California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest.

Most San Luis Obispo County homeowners are 45 or older, and very few houses are owned by residents under 35.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows many communities have big populations of younger residents — especially San Luis Obispo, which is skewed by large numbers of Cal Poly students — but much older homeowners.

Cambria, Morro Bay and Pismo Beach, in particular, are largely home to residents 65 and older.

Here’s a breakdown of San Luis Obispo County homeowners and communities by age.

