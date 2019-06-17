Local

Here’s who owns homes in SLO County by age

Most San Luis Obispo County homeowners are 45 or older, and very few houses are owned by residents under 35.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows many communities have big populations of younger residents — especially San Luis Obispo, which is skewed by large numbers of Cal Poly students — but much older homeowners.

Cambria, Morro Bay and Pismo Beach, in particular, are largely home to residents 65 and older.

Here’s a breakdown of San Luis Obispo County homeowners and communities by age.

Lindsey Holden

Lindsey Holden writes about housing, immigration and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She also covers northern San Luis Obispo County city governments and school districts. Lindsey joined The Tribune in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. She’s a native Californian raised in the Midwest and is a proud graduate of two Chicago schools: DePaul University and Northwestern University.

