Here’s who owns homes in SLO County by race and ethnicity

California's housing crisis is due in large part to a lack of supply, particularly when it comes to affordable housing, and it is hitting low-income individuals the hardest.

Most San Luis Obispo County homeowners are white, even in communities where there are more Latino residents.

A comparison between U.S. Census Bureau data on owner-occupied housing and overall community demographics shows the levels of inequality — even in areas like Oceano, where most residents identify as Latinos, but 66% of homeowners are white.

Here’s a breakdown of homeowners and community populations by race and ethnicity. The census considers Hispanic or Latino heritage separately from race, so there may be some overlap between Latino and Asian and African American homeowners.

The Tribune analyzed only four demographic groups, so the percentages won’t add up to 100.

