Local
Here’s who owns homes in SLO County by race and ethnicity
These are some of the issues behind California’s housing crisis
More from the series
Housing in SLO County: Who can afford it?
Living in SLO County is expensive. We’re exploring what it takes to afford a home on the Central Coast. Read more in our series.
Expand All
What can $650,000 buy you? Here are 5 homes in SLO that cost that much
Are you a first-time homebuyer in SLO County? Tell us how you did it
Who owns homes in SLO County? Hint: They’re probably white and over 45
Here’s who owns homes in SLO County by race and ethnicity
Here’s who owns homes in SLO County by age
Most San Luis Obispo County homeowners are white, even in communities where there are more Latino residents.
A comparison between U.S. Census Bureau data on owner-occupied housing and overall community demographics shows the levels of inequality — even in areas like Oceano, where most residents identify as Latinos, but 66% of homeowners are white.
Here’s a breakdown of homeowners and community populations by race and ethnicity. The census considers Hispanic or Latino heritage separately from race, so there may be some overlap between Latino and Asian and African American homeowners.
The Tribune analyzed only four demographic groups, so the percentages won’t add up to 100.
Comments