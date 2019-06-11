These are the 10 highest paid jobs in San Luis Obispo County

A look at jobs and economic growth in the state of California A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth.

For the third year in a row in San Luis Obispo County, it pays to have gone to medical school.

Doctors dominated the list of highest paid local careers once again in 2019, based on newly released data from the California Department of Employment Development, with managerial and head-of-company positions filling out the rest of the top 10.

All of the positions netted workers six figures annually, ranging from $136,000 to more than $267,000 per year — with most showing strong wage growth year-over-year, meaning the paychecks for these jobs are growing.

Here’s a look at those 10 highest paying jobs:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

1. Family and general practitioner: $267,783

For the third year in a row, family and general practitioners topped the list of highest paid professionals in San Luis Obispo County in the first quarter of 2019, with their average annual salary of $267,783. This was up roughly 2% from the same quarter in 2018.

2. Physicians and surgeons: $257,954

Physicians and surgeons came in a close second for highest paid in early 2019, pulling in average annual salaries of $257,954. This was a 13% increase from an average salary of $228,237.

3. Psychiatrists: $250,894

Yep — another medical profession in the top three. Psychiatrists in San Luis Obispo County had an average annual salary of $250,894 at the start of 2019, up almost 25% from $200,860 in 2018.

4. Chief executives: $168,768

Another perennial highest-paid job in the county are the heads of local companies and businesses. In the first quarter of 2019, CEOs in SLO County on average earned $168,768 annually, only slightly up from the average CEO salary of $164,380 in 2018.

5. Dentists: $157,495

Dentists jumped back up in the top 10 list this year, after falling to the No. 11 slot in 2018, with average annual salaries of $154,495. That was a 17% increase over the average annual wages in 2018 of $133,991.

6. Architectural and engineering managers: $153,854

Architectural and engineering managers held their spot on the list in 2019, netting average annual salaries of $153,854 — a 4.5% increase over $147,223 in 2018.

7. Human resources managers: $146,515

A new addition to the highest-paid list in 2019: human resources managers popped into the Top 10 in 2019, with average annual wages of $146,515.

8. Pharmacists: $142,834

For the first quarter of 2019, pharmacists in SLO County reported average salaries of $142,834 — up only slightly from $138,479 in 2018.

9. First-line supervisors of police and detectives: $140,426

Falling two spots, first-line supervisors of police and detectives were still among the highest paid professionals in SLO County — though they were also the only category to see a pay decrease between this year and 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, police supervisors reported average annual salaries of $140,426, down 2 percent from 2018.

10. Industrial production managers: $136,168

Another new addition to the top highest paid careers, industrial production managers’ paychecks are on the rise in San Luis Obispo County in 2019, with average annual salaries of $136,168.