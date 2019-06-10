Databases
Search our salary database of Cal Poly workers
Have you ever wondered how much Cal Poly professors and coaches make? What about President Jeffrey Armstrong?
Search the salaries of Cal Poly’s 3,500-plus state workers and view up to 12 years of their pay history with The Tribune’s Cal Poly salary database. For unlimited access to this database, visit this page and subscribe to The Tribune for $1.99 for the first month.
Search an employee’s name to see total pay in the last calendar year and click “details” to view salary history.
To see a database of all California state workers, including University of California and all California state university campuses, click here.
