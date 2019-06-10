Search our salary database of Cal Poly workers

What does it take to get into Cal Poly? Cal Poly San Luis Obispo accepted less than 3 in 10 first-time freshman applicants in 2019. Here's a quick guide to admission for high school students looking to apply to the university. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cal Poly San Luis Obispo accepted less than 3 in 10 first-time freshman applicants in 2019. Here's a quick guide to admission for high school students looking to apply to the university.

Have you ever wondered how much Cal Poly professors and coaches make? What about President Jeffrey Armstrong?

Search the salaries of Cal Poly’s 3,500-plus state workers and view up to 12 years of their pay history with The Tribune’s Cal Poly salary database. For unlimited access to this database, visit this page and subscribe to The Tribune for $1.99 for the first month.

Search an employee’s name to see total pay in the last calendar year and click “details” to view salary history.

To see a database of all California state workers, including University of California and all California state university campuses, click here.