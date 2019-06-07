Local
Cal Fire stops 11-acre fire from spreading in San Miguel
SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path
Update 12:30 p.m.:
Cal Fire says the forward rate of spread on the fire has stopped at 11 acres.
Crews will be on scene mopping up for a few hours.
Original story
Cal Fire is en route to a reported vegetation fire in the San Miguel area.
According to a Cal Fire tweet, crews on scene have found an approximately 5-acre fire with a moderate rate of spread. The fire appears to be in the 9200 block of Crestview Way.
This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
