Local

Cal Fire stops 11-acre fire from spreading in San Miguel

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path

Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E By
Up Next
Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E By

Update 12:30 p.m.:

Cal Fire says the forward rate of spread on the fire has stopped at 11 acres.

Crews will be on scene mopping up for a few hours.

Original story

Cal Fire is en route to a reported vegetation fire in the San Miguel area.

According to a Cal Fire tweet, crews on scene have found an approximately 5-acre fire with a moderate rate of spread. The fire appears to be in the 9200 block of Crestview Way.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  