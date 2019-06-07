Cal Fire stops 11-acre fire from spreading in San Miguel

SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E

Update 12:30 p.m.:

Cal Fire says the forward rate of spread on the fire has stopped at 11 acres.

Crews will be on scene mopping up for a few hours.





Original story

Cal Fire is en route to a reported vegetation fire in the San Miguel area.

According to a Cal Fire tweet, crews on scene have found an approximately 5-acre fire with a moderate rate of spread. The fire appears to be in the 9200 block of Crestview Way.

[Update] #CrestviewFire. 5 acres moderate rate of spread pic.twitter.com/u9LB0gHYt9 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 7, 2019

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.