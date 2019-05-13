Winery owner wants an overpass at El Campo Road, apologizes for how it handled lawsuit

See what makes the El Campo intersection of Highway 101 a narrow margin for error Highway 101 is a high-speed freeway intersecting with El Campo Road where the crossing leaves little margin for error. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highway 101 is a high-speed freeway intersecting with El Campo Road where the crossing leaves little margin for error.

A week after its lawsuit halted construction that would stop left-hand turns at four Highway 101 crossings in rural Arroyo Grande, the parent company of Laetitia Winery is apologizing for the manner in which it broached the issue.





On Monday, Vintage Wine Estates issued an open letter to the San Luis Obispo County community saying with the lawsuit, it hoped to bring Sacramento’s attention to the “urgent issue” along Highway 101. (Vintage Wine Estates purchased Laetitia Winery earlier this year.)

“The lawsuit was intended to focus Sacramento on the urgent issue and not settle for a stop-gap or years-down-the-road solution,” read the statement from Vintage Wine Estates President Terry Wheatley. “We are continuing to work hard toward this goal. We fell short of our responsibility to explore and communicate this to the community and for that we apologize.”

Vintage Wine Estates filed the lawsuit in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday, claiming that Caltrans did not properly examine the impacts of the project before scheduling construction for this week. The crossing at Laetitia Winery’s entrance was one of the four expected to be closed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The lawsuit was met by immediate pushback from community members who were part of the grassroots effort to close the crossings, including a call for a boycott from James Grant, the father of Cal Poly student Jordan Grant, who was killed at the El Campo Road intersection in October.

James Grant additionally said he planned to picket in front of the business this week.

SHARE COPY LINK James Grant spoke about the divisions that delay highway improvements. He feels Highway 101 and California highways can be improved in many places not just the intersection at El Campo Road where his son Jordan was killed in a traffic collision.

Vintage Wine Estates representative Sam Folsom told The Tribune on Monday that the company contacted James Grant over the weekend and “is working with him on a solution to the safety issues on this road.”

Grant did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

“Our intent was not to take the safety of the community lightly nor to take lightly the tragic death of Jordan Grant,” Wheatley said in the statement. “Our intent was to create positive action for Caltrans to evaluate all of the impacts of the closures that are likely to occur, mitigate those impacts, and importantly, consider and adopt a permanent solution to El Campo Road access, not only for Laetitia Winery but for the many homes and ranches along El Campo Road.”

In the company’s statement, Wheatley added that VWE supports an overpass at El Campo Road — something residents have been calling for for years — and asked that it be “fast-tracked by Caltrans on an accelerated five-year completion date.”

“We believe these alternatives should have been adopted as part of the decision to close the four crossings,” Wheatley said in the statement.





Wheatley concluded the statement saying “the safety of El Campo Road and the other three crossings is a priority for our company, as employees, guests and neighbors use it every day.”

“We have employees who are past students of Cal Poly and many of us are parents or family members of students, so this issue hits very close to home,” Wheatley said. “We are committed to being part of the traffic and safety solution for El Campo Road.”