Crews knock down apartment fire in Shell Beach

Multiple agencies respond to an apartment fire in Shell Beach Fire crews knock down a residential structure fire in Shell Beach, California, on Saturday morning. Occupants of the apartment structure, as well as the buildings adjacent, were evacuated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fire crews knock down a residential structure fire in Shell Beach, California, on Saturday morning. Occupants of the apartment structure, as well as the buildings adjacent, were evacuated.

Update (10:55 a.m.): Crews will remain on the scene of the residential structure fire in Shell Beach for the next three hours after knocking the fire down.

“As we arrived on scene we had heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor,” CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Eric Shalhoob said. “It was in one unit and spreading into two units.

Shalhoob said that one of the units suffered heavy damage from fire and smoke, while the other two had smoke damage.

Occupants of the apartment structure, as well as the buildings adjacent, were evacuated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

CAL Fire said in a tweet that three families were displaced and were being assisted by Red Cross.

SHARE COPY LINK A fire left damage to several units of an apartment building in Shell Beach on May 11, 2019. Firefighters spotted heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor when they arrived, said CAL FIRE officials. Occupants were evacuated.

Original story: Fire crews are responding to a reported residential structure fire in Shell Beach on Saturday morning.





The fire was reported just after 9:20 a.m. on Coburn Lane at Paddock Avenue, according to scanner traffic. Coburn Lane and Shell Beach Road have been closed by authorities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.