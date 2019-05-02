3.3-magnitude quake rattles northern San Luis Obispo County

Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California Here is a simulation of ground motion after a magnitude 8 earthquake on the San Andreas fault, showing ground shaking throughout Southern California for more than 75 seconds after the rupture begins near Parkfield. San Diego Supercomputer Center r Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a simulation of ground motion after a magnitude 8 earthquake on the San Andreas fault, showing ground shaking throughout Southern California for more than 75 seconds after the rupture begins near Parkfield. San Diego Supercomputer Center r

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled northern San Luis Obispo County Thursday night.

The quake, which occurred at 10:22 p.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Templeton and was felt as far south as Lompoc and as far north as Bradley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In Atascadero, it feel like a mild vibration that lasted about a second.

The USGS reported the quake was located at a depth of 3 miles, just north of York Mountain Road and Highway 46 West.

The majority of reports from people who felt the quake came from Atascadero, which had recorded 224 by 10:52 p.m., according to the USGS’ Did You Feel It? website. More than 500 people from around the Central Coast reported feeling the quake.