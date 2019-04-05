3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes San Luis Obispo County

How to prepare for an earthquake FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake.

A small earthquake shook San Luis Obispo County on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which measured 3.8-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit at around 10:50 a.m. Friday morning about 2.5 miles southeast of Parkfield, the agency said, resulting in minor seismic activity.

Its effects were reportedly felt throughout areas of Paso Robles and Templeton, according to the SLO County News and Public Safety Facebook group.

Paso Robles resident Suzanne Reynolds said she was in her home near the Paso Robles Golf Club when the quake hit.

One of her dogs went into a panic just before she felt the quake, Reynolds told The Tribune via phone.

She said was trying to calm down the animal when she felt a “boom.”

“It was like a compression boom,” Reynolds said. “It was like, ‘Boom.’ Then the clothes swayed.”

Quakes aren’t uncommon on the Central Coast.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake centered just southeast of Orcutt struck in December 2018.