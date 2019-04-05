Local

3.8-magnitude earthquake shakes San Luis Obispo County

How to prepare for an earthquake

FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake. By
Up Next
FEMA released a video on tips on what people should do in the event of an earthquake. By

A small earthquake shook San Luis Obispo County on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which measured 3.8-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit at around 10:50 a.m. Friday morning about 2.5 miles southeast of Parkfield, the agency said, resulting in minor seismic activity.

Its effects were reportedly felt throughout areas of Paso Robles and Templeton, according to the SLO County News and Public Safety Facebook group.

Paso Robles resident Suzanne Reynolds said she was in her home near the Paso Robles Golf Club when the quake hit.

One of her dogs went into a panic just before she felt the quake, Reynolds told The Tribune via phone.

She said was trying to calm down the animal when she felt a “boom.”

“It was like a compression boom,” Reynolds said. “It was like, ‘Boom.’ Then the clothes swayed.”

Quakes aren’t uncommon on the Central Coast.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake centered just southeast of Orcutt struck in December 2018.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  

Read Next

Left-hand turns at El Campo, Highway 101 crossing could soon stop. Is an overpass next?
Video media Created with Sketch.

Local

Left-hand turns at El Campo, Highway 101 crossing could soon stop. Is an overpass next?

Left-hand turns could be banned at El Campo Road and three other Highway 101 crossings between Arroyo Grande, California, and Nipomo after a decision by the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service