3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Orcutt, Southern San Luis Obispo County

By Tom Bolton Noozhawk.com

December 24, 2018 11:37 AM

Getty and stock images
An earthquake centered just southeast of Orcutt rattled parts of Northern Santa Barbara County on Sunday, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The temblor measured 3.3 on the Richter scale and struck at 10:04 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the shallow quake was less than a mile from the Sunny Hills Estates Mobile Home Park, the USGS said.

The shaking reportedly was felt as far away as Arroyo Grande.

