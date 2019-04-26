Local
6 people rescued from sinking boat at Lake Nacimiento
Update 7:17 p.m.:
All of the people on board the ship have been safely rescued, Cal Fire said.
Original story:
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat sinking with six people aboard at Lake Nacimiento early Friday evening.
The boat began to sink into the water near the Oak Shores, according to police scanner traffic around 6:40 p.m.
A Cal Fire spokesman confirmed an incident was in progress but declined to give further details at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
