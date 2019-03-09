Lake Nacimiento pipeline break sends water spewing into the air in Atascadero

A pipeline break in Atascadero sent county agencies scrambling for a fix Saturday morning.

A valve for managing air bubbles inside the Lake Nacimiento water line broke just after 8 a.m., sending a water spout into the air on Rocky Canyon Road near Halcon Road. San Luis Obispo County Public Works tweeted that the break resulted in the loss of about 100,000 gallons of water.

Pipeline break on Rocky Canyon near Halcon east of Atascadero. CAL FIRE and SLO County Fire resources at the scene and SLO Public Works is enroute. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/39ZMRi4VYr — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 9, 2019

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

SLO County Public Works responded with assistance from Cal Fire, Atascadero State Hospital Fire and Atascadero Fire.

Neighbor Jake Humphrey brought out his Bobcat front loader to build berms to divert the water from a nearby home.

The right tool for the job always helps. Thanks to the local resident who put his Bobcat to work and starting building berms to divert the water flow. pic.twitter.com/W52Jzeedvu — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 9, 2019

By 8:44 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the pipeline had been shutdown and the flow of water was stopped. Crews were expected to remain on the scene for another hour to assist.

Rocky Canyon Road was reopened by about 11 a.m. according to SLO County Public Works.