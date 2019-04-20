SLO County looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Paso Robles murder-for-hire case

Some convicted SLO County murderers could go free under new law A change in California law has led to the filing of hundreds of petitions for re-sentencing from prisoners convicted of murders they personally did not commit, including more than a dozen in San Luis Obispo County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A change in California law has led to the filing of hundreds of petitions for re-sentencing from prisoners convicted of murders they personally did not commit, including more than a dozen in San Luis Obispo County.

More than six years after Victor Hugo Sanchez was killed in a murder-for-hire plot initiated by his ex-girlfriend, authorities in San Luis Obispo County are asking for help in the search for three suspects who still remain at large.

This week, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office issued a news release asking for information that would lead to the capture of three Modesto men, Edgar Ontiveros, 24, Louis Henry Madrigal, 25, and Alejandro Anguiano, 24. Authorities have issued arrest warrants on suspicion of homicide for the three suspects.

Ontiveros, Madrigal and Anguiano should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the news release. Officials asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to call a local law enforcement agency.

The request comes two months after authorities caught and extradited another suspect in the case: David Rodriguez Hernandez, 43.

Investigators have searched for the three Modesto men in Stanislaus County before. In September 2013, Waterford Middle School was locked down as the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department helped the Paso Robles Police Department search for Ontiveros, Madrigal and Anguiano.

At the time, Paso Robles police officials said they were in Waterford searching for one of the suspects at his father’s home, but none of the suspects were found.

Authorities have said Sanchez’s jilted ex-girlfriend, Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo, hired the men, along with Hernandez, to kidnap and beat her ex-boyfriend.

Victor Hugo Sanchez

Court files indicated that Fajardo allegedly enlisted the support of Hernandez, who then recruited Ontiveros, Madrigal and Anguiano to join him in the plot.

An October 2012 assault left Sanchez with several cuts, a broken nose and a broken arm. He told police he suspected his former girlfriend had something to do with the beating.

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors have said the three Modesto suspects approached Sanchez outside his Paso Robles apartment in late February 2013, when Ontiveros allegedly shot him with a handgun.

In January 2015, Fajardo — who continued to insist she was innocent — was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for her role in the murder-for-hire plot. On Friday, Fajardo, 55, was serving her prison sentence at Central California Woman’s Facility in Chowchilla.

Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo, 51, sits next to her attorney, Paul Phillips in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 17, 2014. She was convicted and sentenced to 21 years in prison for her role in the murder-for-hire of Victor Hugo Sanchez. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Authorities found Hernandez in Mexico. He was extradited and booked on Jan. 30 at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remained Friday as he awaits prosecution.

On Feb. 4, Hernandez, 43, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, conspiracy, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Sanchez’s death, The Tribune reported.

San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ontiveros, Madrigal and Anguiano. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867 or submit information online on the Crime Stoppers website.