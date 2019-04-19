Stations of the Cross event strolls through SLO — to the tune of Dixieland jazz

Experience sights and sounds of Stations of the Cross Easter walk in SLO Pastors of five local churches led a Stations of the Cross walk through nine stops downtown San Luis Obispo, California, reflecting on Easter lessons for today and the crucifixion of Christ. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pastors of five local churches led a Stations of the Cross walk through nine stops downtown San Luis Obispo, California, reflecting on Easter lessons for today and the crucifixion of Christ.

Devotional prayer, singing and Dixieland-style jazz punctuated a Stations of the Cross event on Good Friday that stopped at nine locations in downtown San Luis Obispo.

About 75 people walked from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Nipomo Street to the First Presbyterian Church on Marsh Street.

Speaking were Rev. Richard Rollefson of Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church; Rev. Ian Delinger of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Rev. Rick Uhls of SLO United Methodist Church; Rev. Dennis Falasco of First Presbyterian Church; and Rev. Jason Sisk-Provencio of SLO United Church of Christ.

They quoted traditional Easter scriptures and drew parallels to contemporary life.