8 free Easter events in SLO County — from egg hunts to a dog parade

Here on the Central Coast, Easter means bunnies, bounce houses and baskets brimming with goodies.

Here are a few of the fun events in store in San Luis Obispo County, from egg hunts to an adorable dog parade. (Several local churches and businesses are also hosting Easter events.)

Get hopping!

Arroyo Grande

Family Egg Hunt and Festival: Egg hunts, bunny hop races and an egg toss competition are in store for kids and adults at the 30th annual event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Elm Street Park. Other attractions include bounce houses, carnival games, face painting and visit with the Easter Bunny — plus free hot dogs, while supplies last. Free. 805-473-5474 or arroyogrande.org.

Children run to scoop up around 3,000 goodie-filled plastic eggs at the Cayucos Lioness Club's annual easter egg hunt at Hardie Park in 2016. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Cambria

Easter Egg Hunt: Balloons, prizes and the Easter Bunny are in store for children 8 and under at this early-bird egg hunt, 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday at Shamel Park. Free. 805-927-3624 or cambriachamber.org.

Cayucos

Cayucos Easter Egg Hunt: Hunt for eggs and meet the Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. Saturday at Hardie Park. Free. 805-995-1545.

Cayucos Dog Parade: See dogs dressed in their finest spring outfits at this event, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cayucos Pier. Prizes include best costume, best bonnet and best behaved. Proceeds benefit the Cayucos Lioness Club’s Mutt Mitts program. Free, $1 registration required. 804-835-8825 or cayucoschamber.com.

Los Osos

Bay-Osos Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: Kids 10 and under can hunt for goodies and compete for prizes for best costume and best colored egg, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Bay Community Center. Other activities include face painters, bounce houses, balloon animals, a petting zoo and photos with the Easter Bunny. Free. 805-801-4444.

Pismo Beach

Easter Eggstravaganza: Four egg hunts await kids 12 and under at this event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach. Also in store are games, bounce houses, face painting, a balloon artist and photos with the Easter bunny. Free. 805-773-7063 or www.pismobeach.org/recreation.

Hundreds of kids take part in an Easter egg hunt at the Los Osos Community Center in 2013. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo

Bunny Trail: Kids can collect treats from local businesses and take pictures with Downtown Bunny during the Downtown SLO Farmers Market, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Photos cost $5 to $8; other activities free. 805-541-0286 or downtownslo.com.

City of SLO Parks & Recreation Egg Scavenger Hunt: Children 8 and under can search for prize-filled eggs from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Laguna Lake Park. Free. 805-781-7300 or slocity.org.