Inmate death reported in Santa Barbara County Jail

A 62-year-old inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail died Friday evening, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 p.m., the inmate, identified by officials as Eduardo Rodriguez, approached a custody deputy and told him he was not feeling well, according to the release. Rodriguez “appeared to be ill,” officials said.

The deputy called for medical staff and Rodriguez, who was in a wheelchair, was wheeled into a hallway, “where his condition worsened and he became unresponsive,” officials said.

Though medical personnel tried to save his life, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rodriguez’s death appears to be from natural causes, but they will conduct an official investigation into his death.

“A final determination is pending an autopsy, toxicology and lab results,” the release said.

Rodriguez was a transient from Santa Barbara, the Sheriff’s Office said. He had been held without bail at the jail since April 10 for failing to register as a sex offender, which was a violation of his probation.