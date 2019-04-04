Man found dead in possible drowning at Paso Robles pond, police say

Here’s how to stay alive and not drown if you fall in rapid water With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Sierra snowmelt swelling rivers with cold, rapid water, Auburn State Recreation Area's Supervising State Park Ranger Scott Liske explains how to self rescue if you unexpectedly fall in.

The body of a 26-year-old Paso Robles man was found floating in Franklin Pond in Paso Robles on Thursday morning in what is being called an apparent drowning.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at around 10:15 a.m. at the pond at 3000 Creston Road, according to a news release. The pond, which is used for fishing and boating, is part of Franklin Hot Springs.

The man was identified as Hugo Diaz De Alva, and his next of kin have been notified, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday to determine the manner and cause of death, the release said.

