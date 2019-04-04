Local

Man found dead in possible drowning at Paso Robles pond, police say

The body of a 26-year-old Paso Robles man was found floating in Franklin Pond in Paso Robles on Thursday morning in what is being called an apparent drowning.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at around 10:15 a.m. at the pond at 3000 Creston Road, according to a news release. The pond, which is used for fishing and boating, is part of Franklin Hot Springs.

The man was identified as Hugo Diaz De Alva, and his next of kin have been notified, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday to determine the manner and cause of death, the release said.

Nick Wilson

