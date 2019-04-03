Local

Firefighters respond to cliff rescue at Ragged Point

Update 7:31 p.m. The person was successfully rescued, a Cal Fire tweet said at 7:29 p.m.

Original story: Emergency workers responded to the southern entrance of Big Sur at Ragged Point Wednesday night for a possible cliff rescue, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

The person was located and appeared uninjured. Responders were on scene setting up a rope rescue as of 6:50 p.m.

Cal Fire and the Cambria Fire Department responded.

