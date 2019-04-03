Firefighters respond to cliff rescue at Ragged Point

See the Carrizo Plain wildflower super bloom from the air If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms.

Update 7:31 p.m. The person was successfully rescued, a Cal Fire tweet said at 7:29 p.m.

Original story: Emergency workers responded to the southern entrance of Big Sur at Ragged Point Wednesday night for a possible cliff rescue, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

The person was located and appeared uninjured. Responders were on scene setting up a rope rescue as of 6:50 p.m.

Cal Fire and the Cambria Fire Department responded.