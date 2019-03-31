Woman dies in rollover crash in California Valley

A 23-year-old woman died in a single-car rollover crash in California Valley on Saturday night, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

At about 8 p.m., the woman was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus at about 50 to 55 mph north on El Mira Road north of Belmont Trail, the CHP said.

The car drifted to the left, and the woman “made an unsafe turning movement” to the right, which caused the car to veer from a straight path of travel, the CHP said.

The woman lost control of the car, and the car left the dirt road and traveled down a small embankment, the CHP said. When she tried to regain control of the car, it rolled over once and came to rest on its wheels, the CHP said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, the CHP said. She has been identified as Robbie Lee Roe of California Valley, according to the CHP.

There were no eyewitnesses to the collision, the CHP said.

Due to the remote location of the crash, the CHP said they were not contacted about the crash until nearly 10 p.m., when a friend of Roe’s came across the collision on El Mira Road, the CHP said.

The crash is under investigation.