Nonstop flights between Dallas and SLO start next week

Direct flights between Dallas and San Luis Obispo will begin Tuesday, marking another benchmark for the growing regional airport.

This new flight will be the farthest east local fliers can travel on a non-stop flight.

A celebration is planned to welcome the first arrival of the American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. It’s scheduled to land at 10:39 a.m. The first flight to Dallas leaves at 11:19 a.m.

The airport party will include a reception, ribbon cutting and a water cannon salute, according to a news release.

The new destination was first announced in December, with enthusiastic comments from County Airports Director Kevin Bumen, who noted that with the Dallas connection, the airport is now connected to 89 new one-stop connections around the world, including six international markets in Central and South America.

It’s “a huge opportunity not only for business and tourism, but for all of you who love to travel for vacation out of San Luis Obispo,” Bumen said.