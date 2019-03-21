Dog running on Hwy. 101 causes car collisions, snarls traffic in San Luis Obispo

Traffic on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo came to a halt on Thursday after a dog ran into the roadway and numerous cars stopped to try to catch the wayward canine.

According to the California HIghway Patrol incident page, Animal Control was first called at around 12:07 p.m. for a dog on the freeway near the northbound Prado Road off-ramp.

According to the page, several vehicles stopped and passengers got out to try to catch the small brown-and-black dog. Meanwhile, several car collisions were reported in the area with the stopped vehicles.

Traffic briefly backed up on both sides of the highway as Animal Control arrived and tried to catch the dog.

It appears the animal was caught around 12:45 p.m.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.