Fire in Paso Robles apartment leaves 29 people displaced

An apartment fire in Paso Robles on Tuesday afternoon displaced nearly 30 people, according to the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services.

At about 12:45 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Alamo Creek Terrace, close to Virginia Peterson Elementary School, according to a news release. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a second-story apartment.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the one apartment unit and stopped it from spreading to the other seven units in the building, officials said.

However, damage to the electrical system left the building uninhabitable, the fire department said.

A total of 29 residents were displaced by the fire and are working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.