Sorry, sun worshipers. Wet weather is coming back to SLO County

Don’t stash those umbrellas away just yet — rain is coming back to San Luis Obispo County.

Beginning Tuesday night, a low-pressure system is forecast to produce rain showers that will continue through Wednesday afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, but places like Cambria and San Simeon could see up to three-quarters of an inch and Rocky Butte might see an inch, Lindsey said.

“It looks like scattered showers at this time,” Lindsey said.

There’s a chance for thunderstorms in the North County, but “I wouldn’t put much into it,” Lindsey said.

Conditions should be good Wednesday night for viewing the super worm moon — the last supermoon of 2019.

“I think it’s a good chance for partly cloudy skies,” Lindsey said. “That could provide a cool ambiance.”

The weather is expected to clear up Thursday, but some showers are forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning, Lindsey said.

“But it’s not a lot, a tenth of an inch or so,” Lindsey said.

Dry weather is forecast to return early next week, but we haven’t seen the last of the rain yet.

More wet weather is expected next Wednesday into Thursday, Lindsey said.

“It’s showing between 1 to 2 inches next Thursday,” Lindsey said. However, he cautioned that he is looking at long-range forecast models which are subject to change.