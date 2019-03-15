Hundreds without power in the North County in second SLO County outage today

Almost 1,000 North County customers were suddenly left without power on Friday afternoon, PG&E said.

According to PG&E’s power outage map, 956 customers in the area of Shandon, Whitley Gardens and east of Creston were without electricity as of 4:20 p.m.

PG&E crews were responding to assess the cause, according to the map. Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

Around the same time the power went out, a vehicle was reported to have hit a pole and downed power lines in the area of Centre and 4th streets in Shandon, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident report page.

This is the second large power outage in San Luis Obispo County on Friday. Another earlier in the day knocked out power for upwards of 2,700 customers for part of the afternoon. PG&E believes an equipment issue prompted that outage.



