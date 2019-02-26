Highway 1 in Big Sur will close as storm approaches the Central Coast

Highway 1 will close Tuesday as a “significant storm” approaches the Central Coast, Caltrans announced.

The closure, which will occur at both the Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide areas, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to an emailed news release from Caltrans.

Gates on either side of Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide will be locked and will not be manned once the highway closes, Caltrans said.

Once those gates close, no one — not even emergency services or Caltrans employees — will be let through until authorities inspect the area and perform any necessary cleanup.





When both spots are closed, the only access to the stretch of Highway 1 in between will be via Nacimiento-Fergusson Road over the coastal mountains to Highway 101.

The notices will only apply to the Paul’s Slide and Mud Creek Slide areas, Caltrans said in the release. Each area will be treated separately and one may be open while the other may not, depending on the agency’s assessment.





As of Tuesday, Caltrans said it anticipates crews going out to inspect and clean up the highway on Thursday after the storm passes. If everything looks good, the road will reopen soon after.

“Caltrans’ goal is to reopen the roadway as quickly and safely as possible,” the agency said.

Heavy rain is forecast on Wednesday morning and afternoon, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. Rain showers are expected to continue into Thursday and end by Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts during the storm are expected to range between 0.50 and 1.50 inches.