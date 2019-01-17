Local

Multiple debris slides found on Highway 1 — and the road remains closed for now

By Gabby Ferreira

January 17, 2019 03:52 PM

Why is Highway 1 cracking at Mud Creek?

A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.
By
Up Next
A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.
By

Multiple debris slides were found along the closed part of Highway 1 through Big Sur on Thursday, Caltrans said Thursday afternoon.

The agency said crews inspected Highway 1 earlier that day and found “various slides along the Highway 1 limits.”

“Caltrans maintenance crews and contractor John Madonna are performing herculean efforts to repair and clear the roadway as quickly as possible,” Caltrans said in a news release.

The agency said they will perform a final assessment of the road on Friday morning and provide an update then. Although the agency said it hopes to reopen the road on Friday, it will be closed until further notice.

Caltrans closed the road from Mud Creek to Paul’s Slide on Monday, ahead of heavy rainfall, and extended the closure north to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn on Wednesday.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

local

weather

weather

  Comments  