Multiple debris slides found on Highway 1 — and the road remains closed for now

Multiple debris slides were found along the closed part of Highway 1 through Big Sur on Thursday, Caltrans said Thursday afternoon.

The agency said crews inspected Highway 1 earlier that day and found “various slides along the Highway 1 limits.”

“Caltrans maintenance crews and contractor John Madonna are performing herculean efforts to repair and clear the roadway as quickly as possible,” Caltrans said in a news release.

The agency said they will perform a final assessment of the road on Friday morning and provide an update then. Although the agency said it hopes to reopen the road on Friday, it will be closed until further notice.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Caltrans closed the road from Mud Creek to Paul’s Slide on Monday, ahead of heavy rainfall, and extended the closure north to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn on Wednesday.



