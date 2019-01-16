Caltrans extends Highway 1 road closure in Big Sur

Caltrans is extending its closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur Wednesday evening, according to an agency news release.

The road closure, which originally stretched from Mud Creek to Paul’s Slide, will now reach north to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn, starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans said. Stormy conditions are expected through Thursday afternoon.

The road is closed until further notice, though Caltrans said it hopes to reopen the road Friday if possible.

Caltrans first closed the highway at noon Monday, ahead of heavy rains expected to batter the Central Coast.

When Highway 1 closes in the area, gates on either side of Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide are locked and unmanned, Caltrans said.

Once those gates close, no one — not even emergency services or Caltrans employees — will be let through until authorities inspect the area and perform any necessary cleanup.

According to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey, rainfall amounts from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning are forecast to range between 2 and 3 inches, with 4 inches expected along the Big Sur coastline.