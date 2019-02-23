Scout Coffee on Foothill closed after truck slams into shop

Scout Coffee Co.’s Foothill Boulevard location in San Luis Obispo is closed after a truck crashed into the shop Saturday morning.

There were no injuries to the driver or customers in the incident that occurred at approximately 8 a.m., according to San Luis Obispo police.

According to the SLOPD watch commander, “it was just an accident,” and no arrests were made or citations issued.

There was no word on when the shop would be able to re-open.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.